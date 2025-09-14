Renewed Push for Kailashahar Airport Revival Gains Momentum
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma supports the Congress’ push for operationalizing Kailashahar airport and establishing a railway link in Unakoti, Tripura. A recent 12-hour strike underscored the demand, which is expected to boost regional connectivity and defense. Land acquisition remains a challenge for reviving the airport, which has been dormant since 1993.
- Country:
- India
Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has publicly endorsed the Congress' call for reopening the Kailashahar airport and establishing a railway link in Tripura's Unakoti district.
Seizing the momentum from a recent Congress-led 12-hour strike, Debbarma declared on social media that these developments would significantly benefit local residents as well as those in surrounding regions like Assam and Mizoram.
Congress MLA Birajit Sinha emphasized the necessity of the airport, not just for tourism and passenger transport, but also for enhancing border defense capabilities. However, the project faces hurdles such as land acquisition obstacles, despite support from state leadership.
