US-India Trade Tensions: The Corn Conundrum

The US-India trade relationship is facing new strains as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick publicly criticizes India's high tariffs, particularly its reluctance to import American corn. Lutnick argues that while India boasts a population of 1.4 billion, it still limits its food imports from the US, upsetting the balance in trade relations.

In a recent interview, Lutnick emphasized the Trump administration's stance on 'fair and reciprocal trade,' highlighting a perceived lack of reciprocity from India. This has been compounded by US tariffs on Indian goods, including a steep 50% on economic activities like oil purchases from Russia.

India, however, defends its trade policies as being in line with national interests, labeling US tariffs as 'unfair' and driven by domestic market dynamics. The ongoing tension signals challenging times ahead for bilateral trade between these major global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)