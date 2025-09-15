Left Menu

China says it discussed rare earth export licensing with Poland

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:40 IST
  • China

China and Poland discussed export licensing for Chinese rare earth related products to Poland and are willing to facilitate "compliant trade" in dual-use items, according to a joint document released by China's foreign ministry on Monday.

The two sides are willing to encourage firms from both countries to explore cooperation in promoting Poland's electric vehicle industry, the statement said.

