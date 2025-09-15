Section of AIESL's temporary staff to go on strike from Sep 19 for service regularisation

A section of the contract staff of AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from September 19, demanding regularisation of their services.

The strike call has been given by the All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union (AIAMEU), which claims to represent around 2,500 staff on fixed-term contracts at the state-owned company.

In a release on Monday, the union said its only demand now is to regularise the services of its members who are on fixed-term contracts.

The negotiations of the union representatives with the company officials failed. The union members will be going on an indefinite strike from September 19, AIAMEU said. AIESL, which was earlier part of Air India, is a leading player in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) space.

On September 13, there was no breakthrough in the meeting between the union representatives and senior management before the conciliation officer under the labour law. Last week, officials of AIESL had expressed hope that the issues raised by the union could be sorted out and there would be no strike.

In April last year, AIAMEU had called off their call for strike after reaching a settlement with the company on salary revision, promotion and other issues.

