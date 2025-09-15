Left Menu

Section of AIESL's temporary staff to go on strike from Sep 19 for service regularisation

The union members will be going on an indefinite strike from September 19, AIAMEU said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:11 IST
Section of AIESL's temporary staff to go on strike from Sep 19 for service regularisation
  • Country:
  • India

A section of the contract staff of AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from September 19, demanding regularisation of their services.

The strike call has been given by the All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union (AIAMEU), which claims to represent around 2,500 staff on fixed-term contracts at the state-owned company.

In a release on Monday, the union said its only demand now is to regularise the services of its members who are on fixed-term contracts.

The negotiations of the union representatives with the company officials failed. The union members will be going on an indefinite strike from September 19, AIAMEU said. AIESL, which was earlier part of Air India, is a leading player in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) space.

On September 13, there was no breakthrough in the meeting between the union representatives and senior management before the conciliation officer under the labour law. Last week, officials of AIESL had expressed hope that the issues raised by the union could be sorted out and there would be no strike.

In April last year, AIAMEU had called off their call for strike after reaching a settlement with the company on salary revision, promotion and other issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rare Red Coral Kukri snake spotted in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve after decades

Rare Red Coral Kukri snake spotted in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve after decades

 India
2
Centre's deletion of ‘waqf by user’ provision prima facie not arbitrary: SC

Centre's deletion of ‘waqf by user’ provision prima facie not arbitrary: SC

 India
3
DU holds review ahead of DUSU polls on Sept 18

DU holds review ahead of DUSU polls on Sept 18

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable, says UN expert Francesca Albanese

UPDATE 2-Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable, says UN expert Francesca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025