Federation of Indian Pilots urges DGCA to withdraw draft norms for fatigue risk mgmt system

A pilots' grouping on Monday urged regulator DGCA to withdraw its draft guidelines for fatigue risk management system for airlines, saying the proposed framework ''ignores'' the operational realities of Indian aviation and bypasses essential legal safeguards.

On September 4, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) came out with a detailed draft circular on Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS). The regulator said the aim is to enhance flight safety through scientific, data-driven fatigue management approaches that complement existing prescriptive FDTL regulations.

The move also came at a time when the much-discussed Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots are being implemented in a phased manner amid concerns in various quarters about fatigue among airline crew.

Against this backdrop, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Monday said the watchdog's draft operations circular on FRMS is fundamentally ''flawed in its legal procedure, its timing, and its substance''.

''It proposes a complex solution for an ecosystem that has not yet mastered the basics, ignores the operational realities of Indian aviation, bypasses essential legal safeguards, and fails to incorporate the most critical element of a successful FRMS: the independent, expert voice of the flight crew,'' FIP said in its submission to the DGCA.

Stating that the circular as written is not a step towards enhanced safety, FIP said it is a blueprint for regulatory ambiguity and commercial exploitation that will lead to a degradation of safety margins.

''We strongly urge the Director General of Civil Aviation to heed the serious concerns outlined in this submission, withdraw this flawed proposal, and embrace the constructive path forward. We have proposed a path of partnership to build a fatigue management framework that is truly world-class, legally sound, and genuinely enhances safety,'' FIP said.

DGCA has sought stakeholders' comments on the draft circular till September 15.

Among other aspects, the new FDTL norms entail increased weekly rest periods to 48 hours, extension of night hours, and limiting the number of night landings to only two as against six earlier.

Domestic airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, had reservations about the new FDTL norms that provide for more rest hours for pilots.

While some parts of the new framework came into force from June, the remaining parts are set to be implemented from November this year.

