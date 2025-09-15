Left Menu

Railways ferries 753 MT of advance winter stocking to Army units in Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Railways have ferried 753 metric tonnes of advance winter stocking (AWS) loads for Indian Army units and formations in Kashmir, marking a decisive turn in the mode of transporting supplies.

The Indian Army's first exclusive freight train on the Jammu–Baramulla line, particularly the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), marks a breakthrough in AWS mode and civil–military fusion, PRO Defence Jammu said.

Till 2024, the Army had to use trucks to stock up on supplies for its troops in the difficult terrain of the Himalayas.

''The USBRL witnessed a historic milestone with the successful run of the freight train, the first exclusive freight train of the Indian Army, from BD Bari to Anantnag on 12–13 September,'' the PRO said.

In a unique demonstration of dual-use logistics and military–civil fusion, the return rake of the freight train will transport Kashmiri apples to markets in the rest of India.

''This step not only strengthens the Army's winter preparedness but also provides direct benefits to local communities,'' he said.

Farmers, who in the past suffered heavy losses due to road blockages caused by landslides and floods, will now be able to transport their produce seamlessly, ensuring both economic relief and livelihood security, he added.

The train carrying perishable goods, including apples from Kashmir, reached Jammu this afternoon and later left for Delhi, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first cargo parcel train from the Valley to Delhi, which will provide a cheaper and reliable mode of transportation for perishable goods like fruits to the terminal markets of the country.

The cargo parcel train was flagged off from Nowgam railway station here and is scheduled to reach Delhi on Tuesday.

Due to heavy rains last month and earlier this month, the national highway connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country remained closed for a long period, leading to apprehension that this year's bumper apple crop might perish before reaching markets in the rest of the country.

