Towards Self-Reliance: India's Push for Indigenous Defense Production

The Indian government is prioritizing self-reliance in defense production, encouraging private sector involvement. Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar highlights the need for independence from foreign support during conflicts by enhancing domestic manufacturing, design, and technology control. The government welcomes meaningful suggestions to improve industry collaboration and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:24 IST
The Indian government is intensifying efforts to bolster the country's defense production industry through private sector engagement. Senior officials are keen on incorporating substantive recommendations to refine policy and procedures, aiming to enhance collaboration and efficiency within the industry.

During the ICC Global Summit 2025, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar stressed the pivotal role of self-reliance, emphasizing the need to liberate the nation from foreign dependencies in wartime scenarios. He noted the importance of developing indigenous capabilities in manufacturing and technology management to cement this autonomy.

Kumar acknowledged the potential need for short-term reliance on external sources but reinforced that the long-term objective is complete technological and supply chain autonomy. The government is focused on R&D investments and developing future-ready capacities to sustain this vision of self-sufficiency and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

