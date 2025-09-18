Sanctions to Hit Chabahar Port: Implications for India
The Trump administration plans to impose sanctions on the Iranian port of Chabahar, affecting India which is developing a terminal there. The sanctions, part of Trump's policy to pressure Iran, could strain India's efforts to enhance connectivity and trade with Central Asia. The move revokes a previous waiver.
The Trump administration announced impending sanctions on the Iranian Chabahar Port, effective later this month, which could affect India's involvement in the strategic project. This move is in line with Trump's policy to exert maximum pressure on Iran, according to a statement from the State Department.
Chabahar Port, located in Iran's Sistan-Balochistan province, is being developed by India to increase trade connectivity with Central Asia. India has been pivotal in the development of the port, having signed a 10-year contract in May 2024 to operate a terminal and expand trade routes.
The revocation of the 2018 sanctions waiver could significantly impact India's operations, as Chabahar was exempted from certain sanctions for humanitarian purposes, including the shipment of goods to Afghanistan. However, with the Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan, the strategic landscape has shifted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
