Left Menu

Sanctions to Hit Chabahar Port: Implications for India

The Trump administration plans to impose sanctions on the Iranian port of Chabahar, affecting India which is developing a terminal there. The sanctions, part of Trump's policy to pressure Iran, could strain India's efforts to enhance connectivity and trade with Central Asia. The move revokes a previous waiver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:40 IST
Sanctions to Hit Chabahar Port: Implications for India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced impending sanctions on the Iranian Chabahar Port, effective later this month, which could affect India's involvement in the strategic project. This move is in line with Trump's policy to exert maximum pressure on Iran, according to a statement from the State Department.

Chabahar Port, located in Iran's Sistan-Balochistan province, is being developed by India to increase trade connectivity with Central Asia. India has been pivotal in the development of the port, having signed a 10-year contract in May 2024 to operate a terminal and expand trade routes.

The revocation of the 2018 sanctions waiver could significantly impact India's operations, as Chabahar was exempted from certain sanctions for humanitarian purposes, including the shipment of goods to Afghanistan. However, with the Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan, the strategic landscape has shifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC recognises election of current office bearers of AIFF headed by Kalyan Chaubey, rules out any fresh poll as only one year tenure left.

SC recognises election of current office bearers of AIFF headed by Kalyan Ch...

 India
2
OYO's PRISM Unveils 'CheckIn' App for Premium Properties

OYO's PRISM Unveils 'CheckIn' App for Premium Properties

 India
3
Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

 Global
4
Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025