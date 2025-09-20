Left Menu

GST Rate Rationalisation: The Push for Enhanced Consumer Benefits

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the importance of passing on GST rate rationalisation benefits to consumers. He highlighted the government's efforts to improve business through initiatives like logistics policy and industrial development, aiming to strengthen global trade ties and enhance the ease of doing business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:46 IST
GST Rate Rationalisation: The Push for Enhanced Consumer Benefits
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the domestic industry to pass all GST rate rationalisation benefits directly to consumers starting September 22.

As part of efforts to foster a more business-friendly environment, Goyal pointed to the government's proactive role in facilitating ease of doing business and boosting manufacturing.

Speaking at a Make in India event, Goyal noted that sectors like automobiles have begun passing on these benefits and he encouraged continued support, highlighting initiatives such as logistics policy development and decriminalisation of minor offenses as key factors in this mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
3
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
4
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025