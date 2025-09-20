GST Rate Rationalisation: The Push for Enhanced Consumer Benefits
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the importance of passing on GST rate rationalisation benefits to consumers. He highlighted the government's efforts to improve business through initiatives like logistics policy and industrial development, aiming to strengthen global trade ties and enhance the ease of doing business.
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the domestic industry to pass all GST rate rationalisation benefits directly to consumers starting September 22.
As part of efforts to foster a more business-friendly environment, Goyal pointed to the government's proactive role in facilitating ease of doing business and boosting manufacturing.
Speaking at a Make in India event, Goyal noted that sectors like automobiles have begun passing on these benefits and he encouraged continued support, highlighting initiatives such as logistics policy development and decriminalisation of minor offenses as key factors in this mission.
