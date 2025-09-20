Odisha's Maritime Leap: Paving the Way for Industrial Growth
Odisha aims to become a center of maritime and industrial excellence with new developments in shipbuilding and ports. The government has signed MoUs for projects in Kendrapara and Ganjam districts involving significant investments, promising port-led development and substantial employment opportunities in the state.
In a strategic move to bolster Odisha's maritime and industrial sectors, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced significant upcoming projects, including a National Shipbuilding Cluster at Kendrapara and a deep-water port at Bahuda in Ganjam district.
The state government's ambition to transform Odisha into a hub of maritime excellence received a boost with the Paradip Port Authority (PPA), Odisha Maritime Board (OMB), and Sagarmala Finance Corporation signing an MoU to construct the Bahuda satellite port with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore.
Additionally, an MoU was signed for a world-class shipbuilding cluster on the Mahanadi riverbank in Kendrapara, costing Rs 24,700 crore. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's presence at the signings underscored the central government's support, as acknowledged by Majhi in a social media post, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sonowal for their commitment to Odisha's maritime revitalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
