FJCCI Elects New Executive Committee Amidst High Voter Turnout
Twenty-one members have been elected to the executive committee of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) following a keenly contested election. Out of 4,070 eligible voters, 2,527 participated. A total of 44 individuals contested in the election, with vote counting commencing in the evening.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), twenty-one individuals were successfully elected to its executive committee after an annual election held on Sunday.
The electors, numbering 2,527 out of 4,070 eligible voters, participated in the voting process that began at 9 am and concluded by 5 pm. FJCCI election committee chairman Vikas Singh confirmed that the counting of votes started around 6 pm.
With a pool of 44 candidates vying for positions, the next step for the newly formed committee is to appoint the new chairman within the coming week.
