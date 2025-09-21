FJCCI Elects New Executive Committee Amidst High Voter Turnout

In a significant development for the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), twenty-one individuals were successfully elected to its executive committee after an annual election held on Sunday.

The electors, numbering 2,527 out of 4,070 eligible voters, participated in the voting process that began at 9 am and concluded by 5 pm. FJCCI election committee chairman Vikas Singh confirmed that the counting of votes started around 6 pm.

With a pool of 44 candidates vying for positions, the next step for the newly formed committee is to appoint the new chairman within the coming week.