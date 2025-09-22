Tragic Road Accidents Strikes Jharkhand: Five Lives Lost

In a somber start to the week, Jharkhand witnesses two devastating road accidents that claimed five lives and left at least 15 people injured. The unfortunate incidents unfolded on Monday in the Godda and Ramgarh districts, according to police reports.

The first mishap occurred in Ramgarh district, where a passenger bus met with a fatal head-on collision with a truck in the vicinity of Chattar village around 10 a.m. The crash resulted in the deaths of the truck driver and a female bus passenger, with 15 others sustaining injuries who were swiftly transported to a local hospital. Five among them, critically injured, have been referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for advanced treatment, detailed Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad.

In a second tragic event in Godda's Sheetal village, a family of three lost their lives when their car turned over and plunged into a roadside ditch. These victims were returning from a sacred journey to Kahalgaon in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The deceased have been identified as Yogendra Yadav, his wife Bindeshwari Devi, and their neighbor Kaushalya Devi, confirmed Mahagama SDPO Chandrasekhar Azad. The villagers assisted in retrieving the bodies from the wreckage, and they were subsequently sent for post-mortem.

