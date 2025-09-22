Left Menu

Russia Calls for Easing Aviation Sanctions Amid Safety Concerns

Russia is pressing aviation officials in Montreal to ease sanctions on spare parts and overflights, labeling them "unlawful coercive measures." Since the Ukraine invasion, sanctions have impeded access to Western aircraft parts, forcing Russian airlines to resort to complex import routes for Airbus and Boeing jets.

Russia is urging aviation leaders meeting in Montreal to lift sanctions on spare parts and overflights, dismissing global responses to its Ukraine invasion as "unlawful coercive measures," according to study documents and sources. Sanctions have prevented Russian airlines from accessing foreign aircraft parts, complicating maintenance efforts.

Russian authorities seek relief from sanctions, particularly on spare parts crucial for flight safety, according to a source within Russia's aviation sector. Russia plans to lobby delegates at the International Civil Aviation Organization's assembly, contesting the U.N. body's stance on airspace violations and aircraft registration issues.

Moscow claims sanctions contravene global laws and seeks election to ICAO's 36-member council, facing opposition from countries like Canada. Given Russia's reliance on commercial aircraft, the sanctions risk grounding fleets. A recent Antonov An-24 crash and Aeroflot cyberattack highlight the sector's current challenges.

