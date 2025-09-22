Russia is urging aviation leaders meeting in Montreal to lift sanctions on spare parts and overflights, dismissing global responses to its Ukraine invasion as "unlawful coercive measures," according to study documents and sources. Sanctions have prevented Russian airlines from accessing foreign aircraft parts, complicating maintenance efforts.

Russian authorities seek relief from sanctions, particularly on spare parts crucial for flight safety, according to a source within Russia's aviation sector. Russia plans to lobby delegates at the International Civil Aviation Organization's assembly, contesting the U.N. body's stance on airspace violations and aircraft registration issues.

Moscow claims sanctions contravene global laws and seeks election to ICAO's 36-member council, facing opposition from countries like Canada. Given Russia's reliance on commercial aircraft, the sanctions risk grounding fleets. A recent Antonov An-24 crash and Aeroflot cyberattack highlight the sector's current challenges.