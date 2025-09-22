India's Infrastructure Sectors Soar: August 2025 Sees Record Growth
India's key infrastructure sectors reported a significant growth surge to 6.3% in August 2025, driven by increases in coal, steel, and cement production. This marks the highest rate in 13 months, rising from July's 3.7% and a negative figure last year. However, crude oil and natural gas faced declines.
- Country:
- India
India's eight key infrastructure sectors witnessed a remarkable leap in growth, reaching a 13-month high of 6.3% in August 2025. This uptick was largely fueled by substantial hikes in coal, steel, and cement production, according to recently released official data.
In comparison, these sectors experienced a much more modest growth of 3.7% in July, and a contraction of 1.5% in August the previous year. The previous high, also at 6.3%, was recorded back in July 2024.
While coal, steel, and cement drove this growth with increases of 11.4%, 14.2%, and 6.1% respectively, other sectors like refinery products, fertilisers, and electricity saw modest gains. However, crude oil and natural gas continued to struggle with negative growth, highlighting challenges in the broader sectoral landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh's GST 2.0 Campaign: A Push for Economic Growth and Agricultural Transformation
Next-Gen GST Reforms: A Catalyst for India's Economic Growth
Infrastructure Surge: August 2025 Growth Hits 13-Month High
Core Industries Propel India's Economic Growth with 6.3% Surge
GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Economic Growth and Self-Reliance