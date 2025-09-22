India's Infrastructure Sectors Soar: August 2025 Sees Record Growth

India's eight key infrastructure sectors witnessed a remarkable leap in growth, reaching a 13-month high of 6.3% in August 2025. This uptick was largely fueled by substantial hikes in coal, steel, and cement production, according to recently released official data.

In comparison, these sectors experienced a much more modest growth of 3.7% in July, and a contraction of 1.5% in August the previous year. The previous high, also at 6.3%, was recorded back in July 2024.

While coal, steel, and cement drove this growth with increases of 11.4%, 14.2%, and 6.1% respectively, other sectors like refinery products, fertilisers, and electricity saw modest gains. However, crude oil and natural gas continued to struggle with negative growth, highlighting challenges in the broader sectoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)