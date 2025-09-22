Left Menu

India's Infrastructure Sectors Soar: August 2025 Sees Record Growth

India's key infrastructure sectors reported a significant growth surge to 6.3% in August 2025, driven by increases in coal, steel, and cement production. This marks the highest rate in 13 months, rising from July's 3.7% and a negative figure last year. However, crude oil and natural gas faced declines.

India's eight key infrastructure sectors witnessed a remarkable leap in growth, reaching a 13-month high of 6.3% in August 2025. This uptick was largely fueled by substantial hikes in coal, steel, and cement production, according to recently released official data.

In comparison, these sectors experienced a much more modest growth of 3.7% in July, and a contraction of 1.5% in August the previous year. The previous high, also at 6.3%, was recorded back in July 2024.

While coal, steel, and cement drove this growth with increases of 11.4%, 14.2%, and 6.1% respectively, other sectors like refinery products, fertilisers, and electricity saw modest gains. However, crude oil and natural gas continued to struggle with negative growth, highlighting challenges in the broader sectoral landscape.

