Landslides Thwart Restorations at Kalinga Ghat

A fresh landslide at Kalinga Ghat on NH-157, connecting the Ganjam and Kandhamal districts, has further stalled restoration efforts, according to officials.

Previously damaged on September 16, the highway remains closed as heavy rainfall dislodges rocks, hampering repair work despite the use of heavy machinery.

The disruption has redirected travel routes, prolonging journeys and complicating movement between districts due to the road closure. There remains no clear timeline for reopening the stretch, contingent on weather conditions stabilizing.

(With inputs from agencies.)