Landslides Thwart Restorations at Kalinga Ghat
Restoration efforts at Kalinga Ghat, a crucial section of NH-157 linking Ganjam and Kandhamal, face delays due to a new landslide. The highway, damaged by prior landslides, witnesses rocks falling after rainfall, halting progress and affecting travel routes, with no completion date in sight.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A fresh landslide at Kalinga Ghat on NH-157, connecting the Ganjam and Kandhamal districts, has further stalled restoration efforts, according to officials.
Previously damaged on September 16, the highway remains closed as heavy rainfall dislodges rocks, hampering repair work despite the use of heavy machinery.
The disruption has redirected travel routes, prolonging journeys and complicating movement between districts due to the road closure. There remains no clear timeline for reopening the stretch, contingent on weather conditions stabilizing.
