Drone Intrusion Grounds Copenhagen Airport Operations

Flights at Copenhagen's biggest airport were halted following sightings of large drones in the area. Operations were suspended as police work to identify the drones, while arriving flights were diverted or canceled. This incident follows recent cyberattacks at major European airports targeting aviation systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 03:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Copenhagen Airport, the busiest in the Nordic region, came to a standstill on Monday after police reported the sighting of two to three large drones in the vicinity.

FlightRadar indicated that operations ceased around 8:26 p.m. as police continued efforts to identify the drones. With flight paths disrupted, approximately 35 flights were rerouted to alternative airports.

This incident occurs shortly after hackers disrupted aviation systems at several major European airports last week, targeting Collins Aerospace's check-in and boarding systems. Police continue to investigate the troubling drone interruptions in Copenhagen.

