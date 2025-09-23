Drone Intrusion Grounds Copenhagen Airport Operations

Copenhagen Airport, the busiest in the Nordic region, came to a standstill on Monday after police reported the sighting of two to three large drones in the vicinity.

FlightRadar indicated that operations ceased around 8:26 p.m. as police continued efforts to identify the drones. With flight paths disrupted, approximately 35 flights were rerouted to alternative airports.

This incident occurs shortly after hackers disrupted aviation systems at several major European airports last week, targeting Collins Aerospace's check-in and boarding systems. Police continue to investigate the troubling drone interruptions in Copenhagen.

