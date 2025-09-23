Tragic Collision: Fiery Crash Claims Four Lives on Highway-34

A catastrophic accident unfolded on National Highway-34 on Tuesday morning, leaving four people dead after a car and a canter collided, resulting in a fiery blaze, the police reported.

The tragic incident occurred near Gopi Bridge when a car, en route to Aligarh, experienced a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The car breached the road divider and collided with an oncoming canter, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames post-collision, instantly killing four occupants whose identities remain unknown. A fifth person narrowly escaped with the aid of a passerby and is in critical condition at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital. Authorities are working to identify the victims while fire services have since contained the blaze.

