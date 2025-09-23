Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fiery Crash Claims Four Lives on Highway-34

A devastating collision occurred on NH-34, resulting in a fire that claimed four lives, including a woman and a child. The accident happened when a car suffered a tyre burst and crashed into a canter, igniting both vehicles. One survivor was rescued, and efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:28 IST
Tragic Collision: Fiery Crash Claims Four Lives on Highway-34
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic accident unfolded on National Highway-34 on Tuesday morning, leaving four people dead after a car and a canter collided, resulting in a fiery blaze, the police reported.

The tragic incident occurred near Gopi Bridge when a car, en route to Aligarh, experienced a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The car breached the road divider and collided with an oncoming canter, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames post-collision, instantly killing four occupants whose identities remain unknown. A fifth person narrowly escaped with the aid of a passerby and is in critical condition at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital. Authorities are working to identify the victims while fire services have since contained the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

