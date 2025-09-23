Minas Gerais Launches BRL 1.7B Health PPP to Build HoPE Complex in Belo Horizonte

The State of Minas Gerais has launched one of the largest public-private partnerships (PPP) in Brazil’s health sector to date, aimed at transforming healthcare access and strengthening emergency response capacity. The new Padre Eustáquio Hospital and Health Complex (HoPE Complex) will be developed and operated by the Saúde HoPE consortium, following a competitive auction held on September 19 at the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

The winning consortium is composed of Integra Brasil Ltda., Uncomed Centro de Prevenção Tratamento de Doenças Neoplásicas S.A., and B2U Participações Ltda., with technical support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in structuring the project.

A Major Investment in Public Health

The PPP represents an investment of BRL 1.7 billion (approximately USD 320.6 million). Once completed, the HoPE Complex will include:

Over 500 hospital beds , including 100 intensive care units (ICUs) .

13 operating rooms and more than 60 medical offices .

A state-of-the-art laboratory with capacity for advanced diagnostics and surveillance.

Integration of five specialized lines of care : oncology, infectious diseases, pediatrics, hematology, and maternity/women’s health.

The new Central Public Health Laboratory of Minas Gerais, supporting epidemic and pandemic response.

The complex’s modular design will allow the state to double bed capacity during public health emergencies, ensuring readiness for outbreaks like dengue, yellow fever, or future pandemics.

Boosting Capacity and Services

The HoPE Complex is expected to significantly expand healthcare capacity in Minas Gerais:

29,500 hospitalizations annually , a 60% increase compared to current facilities.

More than 1.5 million diagnostic tests each year for notifiable diseases, including dengue, yellow fever, and COVID-19.

Cutting-edge resources such as a molecular biology laboratory, a biological sample bank, and a realistic simulation center for advanced clinical training.

Despite private sector participation, all services—including hospital care, nursing, and laboratory testing—will remain free of charge under Brazil’s Unified Health System (SUS).

Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships

The project was coordinated by several state agencies and institutions, including:

Codemge (Minas Gerais Development Company).

SEINFRA (State Secretariat for Infrastructure, Mobility, and Partnerships).

FHEMIG (Minas Gerais State Hospital Foundation).

Funed (Ezequiel Dias Foundation).

The IFC provided advisory support, backed by PSPInfra, a joint initiative established in 2007 by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), and IFC. PSPInfra works to improve public service delivery in Brazil by facilitating infrastructure development with private sector involvement.

“A modern and efficient health system is essential to improving the quality of life of Brazilians. The private sector has an important role to play, working side by side with the public sector, contributing financial resources and expertise to enable the expansion and improvement of the health sector,” said Bernardo Tavares, head of IFC’s PPP Advisory Services in Brazil.

IFC’s Track Record in Brazil

The HoPE Complex is part of IFC’s broader role in expanding Brazil’s PPP framework. Since 2010, IFC has advised on more than 37 PPP projects in Brazil, representing a combined US$46 billion in infrastructure investments, across sectors including healthcare, transport, and energy.

Looking Ahead

The HoPE Complex will not only expand capacity for essential medical services in Minas Gerais but also act as a strategic hub for public health emergencies, positioning the state as a national leader in health resilience.

Officials say the project will improve access to quality care for millions, while also creating jobs, fostering innovation, and ensuring Minas Gerais is better prepared for the next public health crisis.