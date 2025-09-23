Drone Defenses Activated: Russian Anti-Aircraft Units Foil Ukrainian Attacks
Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted 33 Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow and dozens more targeting Crimea and other regions. Moscow's mayor reported thwarting the attacks, causing aviation disruptions. The Defense Ministry confirmed 150 drones shot down. Debris caused minor fires, and regional safety measures were implemented.
Russian anti-aircraft units thwarted a massive drone assault by Ukrainian forces, intercepting 33 drones en route to Moscow between Monday night and Tuesday morning, as well as dozens more targeting Russian-held Crimea and other parts of western Russia, according to officials.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced via the Telegram messaging app that the drones were destroyed over a period of about twelve hours. This development led to flight delays and cancellations at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, although national carrier Aeroflot plans to fully resume normal operations by Tuesday's end.
The Russian Defense Ministry also confirmed that its units obliterated a total of 81 drones by midnight local time, with an additional 69 being destroyed overnight. In response to falling debris, slight fires occurred, all extinguished promptly. Regional measures were taken for public safety, including asking parents to keep children indoors.
