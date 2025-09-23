Delhi's DTC Rolls Out New Interstate Bus Service to UP

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a new DTC interstate bus service between Delhi and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh. Gupta announced that more bus routes will be launched each month, aiming to enhance transport connectivity between Delhi and neighboring states.

At the launch, Gupta drew parallels between government officials and the mythical character Lord Hanuman, suggesting that under her administration, officials are motivated to work diligently by creating an ideal work environment. She tasked Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and other officials to focus on launching new routes.

The interstate bus service, initiated by the Delhi Transport Corporation, offers air-conditioned travel options, bridging the 60-kilometer gap with affordable fares ranging from Rs 32 to Rs 125. This move is part of a broader initiative to optimize bus routes and alleviate traffic congestion.