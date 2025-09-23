Left Menu

New Horizons: Air India Express Set to Launch from Navi Mumbai International Airport

Air India Express will start commercial flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport, initially operating 20 daily departures to over 15 cities. Co-owned by Adani Group and CIDCO, NMIA will significantly boost connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, aiming to become a major global transit hub by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:31 IST
Air India, through its low-cost arm Air India Express, is positioning to kick off commercial operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport with 20 daily departures in the first phase. This development marks a significant step in enhancing the airport's connectivity with over 15 cities.

According to an Air India statement, the airline intends to scale operations to 55 daily departures, including international flights, by 2026. This expansion is in collaboration with Adani Group and Maharashtra's city planning authority CIDCO, who jointly own the new airport set to inaugurate soon.

Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson emphasized the strategic role of NMIA in connecting India and the world, citing the airport's geographic advantage. By the project's full completion, NMIA is slated to handle 90 million passengers and 3.2 million metric tons of cargo annually, underpinning its ambition as a key global transit hub.

