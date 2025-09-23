Left Menu

High-Voltage Hazard: Train Roof Travel Turns Tragic

In Thane district, a man suffered severe injuries due to high-voltage contact while on a train roof. The incident disrupted services for 26 minutes, as authorities urge passengers to avoid such risks. Quick action from railway staff and emergency services mitigated further risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man sustained serious injuries in Thane district after coming into contact with a high-voltage overhead electric line while riding on the roof of a local train, officials reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Diva railway station at 10:12 am, as a train approached Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The individual was seen atop a coach, having ascended from the rear between Diva and Kopar stations.

As the train stopped at Diva station's platform 1, the man was electrocuted while attempting to leave the rooftop, catching fire in the process. Rapid response from railway personnel, including the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police, facilitated his descent and immediate transfer to a hospital. Rail services were subsequently delayed by 26 minutes, prompting officials to warn against the peril of rooftop travel, given the lethal 25 kV current of overhead lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

