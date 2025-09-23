High-Voltage Hazard: Train Roof Travel Turns Tragic

A man sustained serious injuries in Thane district after coming into contact with a high-voltage overhead electric line while riding on the roof of a local train, officials reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Diva railway station at 10:12 am, as a train approached Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The individual was seen atop a coach, having ascended from the rear between Diva and Kopar stations.

As the train stopped at Diva station's platform 1, the man was electrocuted while attempting to leave the rooftop, catching fire in the process. Rapid response from railway personnel, including the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police, facilitated his descent and immediate transfer to a hospital. Rail services were subsequently delayed by 26 minutes, prompting officials to warn against the peril of rooftop travel, given the lethal 25 kV current of overhead lines.

