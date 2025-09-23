Ameenji Rubber Limited Launches IPO to Modernize and Expand

Ameenji Rubber Limited is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform. The IPO is scheduled to open on September 26, 2025, and close on September 30, 2025. It features a price band of ₹95 to ₹100 per share.

In this IPO, Ameenji Rubber is offering 3 million equity shares, anticipating an aggregate value of up to ₹30 crore at the higher price band. Hem Securities Limited and Bigshare Services Private Limited are managing the issue as the Book Running Lead Manager and the Registrar, respectively.

The proceeds from the IPO will be directed towards modernization of existing machinery, acquisition of new machinery for a Conveyor Belting Unit, repayment of borrowings, and general corporate purposes. The company, known for its specialized rubber products used in transport infrastructure, has seen significant fiscal growth in FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)