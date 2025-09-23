EFC Expands Mission-Critical Portfolio with New Passport Seva Kendra Contract

EFC, a managed office space solutions provider, has announced the acquisition of another general work contract under its existing Rate Contract for Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs).

This latest assignment, which pertains to the PSK at Pashan, Pune, marks a significant addition to EFC's robust portfolio of mission-critical infrastructure projects across India, as stated by the company.

The company's previous accomplishments in the Ahmedabad and Hyderabad PSK projects underscore EFC's proficiency in offering high-quality, turnkey design and build solutions.

The Pashan PSK project involves comprehensive interior turnkey fit-outs, ensuring a seamless blend of functionality, aesthetics, and efficiency.

According to Umesh Sahay, Managing Director of EFC (I) Limited, this expanded contract emphasizes EFC's growing influence in mission-critical infrastructure ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)