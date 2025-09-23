Left Menu

EFC Expands Mission-Critical Portfolio with New Passport Seva Kendra Contract

Managed office space solutions provider EFC has secured a new contract under its Rate Contract for Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), this time covering the PSK at Pashan, Pune. Building on past successes, EFC will deliver comprehensive interior turnkey fit-outs, emphasizing its expertise in mission-critical infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:03 IST
EFC Expands Mission-Critical Portfolio with New Passport Seva Kendra Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EFC, a managed office space solutions provider, has announced the acquisition of another general work contract under its existing Rate Contract for Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs).

This latest assignment, which pertains to the PSK at Pashan, Pune, marks a significant addition to EFC's robust portfolio of mission-critical infrastructure projects across India, as stated by the company.

The company's previous accomplishments in the Ahmedabad and Hyderabad PSK projects underscore EFC's proficiency in offering high-quality, turnkey design and build solutions.

The Pashan PSK project involves comprehensive interior turnkey fit-outs, ensuring a seamless blend of functionality, aesthetics, and efficiency.

According to Umesh Sahay, Managing Director of EFC (I) Limited, this expanded contract emphasizes EFC's growing influence in mission-critical infrastructure ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

 United Arab Emirates
2
Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Tech Rally Pause, Gold Surge

Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Tech Rally Pause, Gold Surge

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Virtual Justice Presided by Justice Kumar in Gurez

Breaking Barriers: Virtual Justice Presided by Justice Kumar in Gurez

 India
4
Hikvision's Legal Battle Over Canada's National Security Claims

Hikvision's Legal Battle Over Canada's National Security Claims

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025