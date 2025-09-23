Left Menu

GST Registration Made Easier with New Automated System

The GST Council has introduced a simplified registration process for low-risk applicants. Eligible applicants will receive automated GST registration within three days if their monthly tax liability does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. The change, operational from November 1, aims to benefit 96% of new applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:05 IST
Shashank Priya, Special Secretary and Member (GST), CBIC, Ministry of Finance (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has announced a significant reform to streamline the registration process for low-risk applicants. From November 1, eligible applicants whose tax liability does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh per month will receive automated GST registration within three working days, according to a senior official.

The initiative follows recommendations from the GST Council's September 3 meeting, where it proposed sweeping changes to GST rates and structures. The new process allows a large number of applicants, including certain trusted categories like the public sector, to benefit from the expedited registration process, enhancing trade facilitation and compliance.

The reform comes as part of a broader GST rationalisation announced shortly after Independence Day, which includes reducing tax slabs and cutting rates across multiple sectors. This initiative aims to ease the tax burden on citizens while promoting economic growth, marking another milestone in India's evolving GST framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

