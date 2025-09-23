Drone Disruption at Denmark Airport Highlights Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

Drones that caused temporary disruptions at Denmark's main airport in Copenhagen are part of an escalating pattern of border challenges, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a post on the social media platform X, von der Leyen expressed concerns regarding the attempt to thwart transportation flows and emphasized the need to safeguard critical infrastructure.

The incident has prompted a heightened sense of urgency among European officials as they strive to piece together what occurred and fortify vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)