Drone Disruption at Denmark Airport Highlights Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the security risks following drone activity at Copenhagen Airport, calling it part of a broader border threat. She stressed on social media that the protection of critical infrastructure is vital, as authorities work to determine the facts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:30 IST
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Drones that caused temporary disruptions at Denmark's main airport in Copenhagen are part of an escalating pattern of border challenges, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a post on the social media platform X, von der Leyen expressed concerns regarding the attempt to thwart transportation flows and emphasized the need to safeguard critical infrastructure.

The incident has prompted a heightened sense of urgency among European officials as they strive to piece together what occurred and fortify vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

