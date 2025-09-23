Left Menu

India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements

India received the ICAO Council President Certificate for its advancements in aviation safety oversight. DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai received the award at the ICAO Assembly, recognizing India's progress under the 'No Country Left Behind' initiative through improved standards and practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:06 IST
In a commendable achievement, India has been awarded the ICAO Council President Certificate, highlighting the country's significant strides in aviation safety oversight. The award was presented by ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano in Montreal, Canada.

The honor was received by Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), during the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly. This recognition underscores India's commitment to advancing its aviation safety standards and practices.

The certificate comes as part of the ICAO 'No Country Left Behind' initiative, with eligibility determined by the ICAO's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme. This prestigious award reflects India's ongoing dedication to enhancing aviation safety measures.

