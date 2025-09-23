India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements

In a commendable achievement, India has been awarded the ICAO Council President Certificate, highlighting the country's significant strides in aviation safety oversight. The award was presented by ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano in Montreal, Canada.

The honor was received by Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), during the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly. This recognition underscores India's commitment to advancing its aviation safety standards and practices.

The certificate comes as part of the ICAO 'No Country Left Behind' initiative, with eligibility determined by the ICAO's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme. This prestigious award reflects India's ongoing dedication to enhancing aviation safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)