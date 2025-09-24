India-US Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

India and the United States are holding extensive discussions aimed at cementing a new Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with hopes of more than doubling their trade volume to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in the US, spearheading dialogues alongside senior officials, including chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal. This round of talks follows productive conversations held in New Delhi earlier this month between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and Agrawal.

The push for a BTA comes after recent US tariffs on Indian goods, a matter that has underscored the urgency for a comprehensive trade pact. Both nations are committed to a mutually beneficial resolution as they strive towards their ambitious trade target.

(With inputs from agencies.)