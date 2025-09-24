India-US Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
India and the US are engaging in comprehensive trade talks to finalize a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) aimed at doubling trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is leading discussions in the US, with negotiations covering various trade and non-trade issues.
- Country:
- India
India and the United States are holding extensive discussions aimed at cementing a new Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with hopes of more than doubling their trade volume to USD 500 billion by 2030.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in the US, spearheading dialogues alongside senior officials, including chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal. This round of talks follows productive conversations held in New Delhi earlier this month between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and Agrawal.
The push for a BTA comes after recent US tariffs on Indian goods, a matter that has underscored the urgency for a comprehensive trade pact. Both nations are committed to a mutually beneficial resolution as they strive towards their ambitious trade target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025: A Global Showcase of Culture and Commerce
EU-Indonesia Trade Pact: A New Era for Global Commerce
Watchdog Measures: Government Tracks GST Benefits in E-commerce
Piyush Goyal Launches First Scientific Report on India’s Logistics Costs
Piyush Goyal's Washington Mission: Breaking Trade Deadlock