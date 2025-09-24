Left Menu

India's Shipbuilding Sector Gets Mega Boost with Rs 69,725 Crore Package

The Indian government has announced a comprehensive Rs 69,725 crore package to rejuvenate its shipbuilding industry, aimed at enhancing domestic capabilities, providing long-term financing, and furthering various strategic goals. The package, which includes financial assistance and developments across various shipbuilding initiatives, is expected to generate massive employment and investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:55 IST
India's Shipbuilding Sector Gets Mega Boost with Rs 69,725 Crore Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 69,725 crore package to revitalize India's shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem, recognizing its strategic importance. The package introduces measures to boost domestic capacity and promote shipyard development while enhancing technical skills. The initiative also includes legal, taxation, and policy reforms aimed at strengthening maritime infrastructure.

Central to the package is the extension of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) until March 31, 2036, with a Rs 24,736 crore corpus. Additionally, a new National Shipbuilding Mission will oversee these initiatives. The Maritime Development Fund, set with Rs 25,000 crore, will extend long-term financing, guiding the sector's growth.

Moreover, the Shipbuilding Development Scheme targets expanding domestic capacity to 4.5 million Gross Tonnage annually. The initiative is expected to unlock significant shipbuilding capacity, create approximately 30 lakh jobs, and attract investments worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Beyond employment, it aims to reinforce India's geopolitical resilience, advancing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with its focus on strategic autonomy and pathway to bolster the economy through Make in India initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Arrest Over Cyberattack Linked to European Airport Chaos

Arrest Over Cyberattack Linked to European Airport Chaos

 United Kingdom
2
Raging Diseases Amidst Conflict: Sudan's Health Crisis

Raging Diseases Amidst Conflict: Sudan's Health Crisis

 Global
3
Rat Infestation Sparks Health Concerns at Indore Airport

Rat Infestation Sparks Health Concerns at Indore Airport

 India
4
Ireland's Presidential Race: A Tussle of Political Titans

Ireland's Presidential Race: A Tussle of Political Titans

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025