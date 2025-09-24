India Embraces Flex Engines: A Green Revolution in Automotive Energy

India's movement towards sustainable energy is gaining momentum as flex engines find their footing in the country's automotive sector. At the forefront of this transformation is the push for ethanol blending and biofuel utilization, as highlighted by Pramod Chaudhari, President of the Indian Federation of Green Energy.

Chaudhari cited Toyota's introduction of flex engines as a significant milestone, emphasizing their capability to efficiently run on blends of alcohol, ethanol, and petrol, alongside their compatibility with electricity. This hybrid technology adjusts engine parameters for optimal performance, supporting renewable energy sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking at the 2nd International Conference and Exhibition on Bioenergy and Technologies in New Delhi, Chaudhari elaborated on the advancements in India's ethanol blending program. The country has achieved a 20% ethanol blend milestone, known as E20, and anticipates further increases. Major automakers, including Tata, Mahindra, Suzuki, and Hyundai, are investing in flex-fuel technology, reflecting a significant shift towards energy independence and reduced reliance on imported oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)