Himachal Pradesh Plugs Partnerships Amid UK-India Economic Leap
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addresses the Indo-European Business Forum, proposing cross-sector partnerships with UK and European investors. With a focus on clean energy, tourism, and agriculture, Sukhu invites investment and innovation. Talks coincided with India-UK Free Trade Agreement discussions, outlined by British Indian ministers.
In a strategic move to bolster socio-economic prospects, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached out to potential UK and European investors at the Indo-European Business Forum's annual Viksit Bharat Investment Summit in London.
Positioning his state as an attractive investment destination due to its high literacy rates and investor-friendly policies, Sukhu stressed opportunities in diverse sectors including clean energy, tourism, and agriculture. He highlighted Himachal's expanding agricultural exports and government-backed dairy initiatives as promising avenues for growth.
The gathering coincided with a significant milestone in Indo-British ties, marked by the recently concluded India-UK Free Trade Agreement. British Indian ministers emphasized the collaborative potential in technology and trade, aiming for transformative economic partnerships.
