Himachal Pradesh Plugs Partnerships Amid UK-India Economic Leap

In a strategic move to bolster socio-economic prospects, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached out to potential UK and European investors at the Indo-European Business Forum's annual Viksit Bharat Investment Summit in London.

Positioning his state as an attractive investment destination due to its high literacy rates and investor-friendly policies, Sukhu stressed opportunities in diverse sectors including clean energy, tourism, and agriculture. He highlighted Himachal's expanding agricultural exports and government-backed dairy initiatives as promising avenues for growth.

The gathering coincided with a significant milestone in Indo-British ties, marked by the recently concluded India-UK Free Trade Agreement. British Indian ministers emphasized the collaborative potential in technology and trade, aiming for transformative economic partnerships.

