Modi Champions Infrastructure Speed-Up via PRAGATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an intensive review of eight significant infrastructure projects collectively valued at Rs 65,000 crore, spanning 15 states, during the latest PRAGATI platform meeting. His focus was on ensuring clear timelines and effectively resolving bottlenecks to accelerate project delivery.

The projects, reviewed in the 49th meeting of the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation platform, cover critical sectors such as mines, railways, water resources, and power. Modi urged both central and state officials to adopt a result-oriented methodology to improve quality of life and the ease of doing business.

Modi warned that delays lead to increased costs and hinder access to essential services. He called for state-level mechanisms to monitor and expedite flagship projects and emphasized reforms to enhance competitiveness and efficiency, enabling rapid response to new opportunities.