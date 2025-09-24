Left Menu

Government Tightens Silver Jewellery Import Rules

The government imposed restrictions on plain silver jewellery imports until March 31, next year. The move seeks to prevent the misuse of free trade agreements and address rising imports under preferential duty exemptions, which negatively impact domestic manufacturers and employment in the jewellery sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced on Wednesday that it is tightening restrictions on the import of plain silver jewellery, effective immediately until March 31 of the coming year. This decision, communicated via a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), aims to curb the misuse of free trade agreements (FTAs) that have allowed large-scale imports of silver disguised as finished jewellery products.

As a result of this amendment in import policy, goods within the restricted category now require specific licensing from the government. The tightened rules come after a significant increase in the import of plain silver jewellery through preferential duty exemptions was observed from April-June 2024-25 to April-June 2025-26, an official stated.

The surge in imports, which bypassed FTA provisions, has reportedly harmed domestic manufacturers and threatened employment within the jewellery sector. The government contends that the new import restrictions will create a level playing field for India's jewellery makers, protect the interests of small and medium enterprises, and secure jobs for sector workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

