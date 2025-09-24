Honda Halts Acura ZDX Production Amid Shifting EV Market Dynamics

Japanese automaker Honda has announced the cessation of production for its Acura ZDX, an electric crossover model assembled in collaboration with General Motors. This move highlights an ongoing trend among automakers to reassess their electric vehicle strategies in the face of evolving market conditions.

Manufactured at GM's facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, the Acura ZDX marked a significant partnership between Honda and GM, initiated in 2020. The collaboration also includes the Honda-brand EV Prologue, produced in Mexico. Both vehicles share mechanical similarities with GM's Cadillac Lyriq SUV.

U.S. automakers have recently modified their electric vehicle plans, with many postponing launches and investments due to lower demand forecasts. This trend is compounded by regulatory shifts, such as the upcoming elimination of federal tax credits, impacting consumer incentives for EV purchases.