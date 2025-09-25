Drones Disrupt Aalborg: Denmark's Airport Shut Down

Drones hovering in the airspace have caused the temporary closure of Denmark's Aalborg airport, according to information shared by FlightRadar on social media platform X.

As a result, three inbound flights have been rerouted to alternate airports. This unforeseen disruption has left passengers and airport authorities grappling with the situation.

Efforts to reach Aalborg airport for an official comment have remained unanswered as the aviation community seeks clarity and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)