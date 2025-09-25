Drones Disrupt Aalborg: Denmark's Airport Shut Down
Denmark's Aalborg airport is temporarily closed due to drone activity in its airspace, causing the diversion of three incoming flights. FlightRadar reported the situation on social media, but the airport has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 02:53 IST
Drones hovering in the airspace have caused the temporary closure of Denmark's Aalborg airport, according to information shared by FlightRadar on social media platform X.
As a result, three inbound flights have been rerouted to alternate airports. This unforeseen disruption has left passengers and airport authorities grappling with the situation.
Efforts to reach Aalborg airport for an official comment have remained unanswered as the aviation community seeks clarity and resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aalborg
- airport
- Denmark
- drones
- closure
- flight diversion
- airspace
- FlightRadar
- social media
Advertisement