Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 02:59 IST
Denmark's Aalborg Airport experienced an unexpected closure on Wednesday as drones entered its airspace, according to an official spokesperson.
The airport representative did not specify how many drones were spotted, but confirmed that four flights were affected. Among those impacted were two SAS flights, along with Norwegian and KLM aircraft.
The incident left airport authorities grappling with the disruption, as they worked to ensure passenger safety and resume normal operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
