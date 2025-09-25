Left Menu

Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

Denmark's Aalborg Airport was closed due to drone activity in the airspace. A spokesperson mentioned that four flights, including two SAS, one Norwegian, and one KLM, were impacted by this incident. The spokesperson did not provide specifics on the number of drones involved.

Denmark's Aalborg Airport experienced an unexpected closure on Wednesday as drones entered its airspace, according to an official spokesperson.

The airport representative did not specify how many drones were spotted, but confirmed that four flights were affected. Among those impacted were two SAS flights, along with Norwegian and KLM aircraft.

The incident left airport authorities grappling with the disruption, as they worked to ensure passenger safety and resume normal operations.

