Handpickd Raises $15 Million in Series A for Sustainable Produce Expansion

On Thursday, the Gurugram-based startup Handpickd announced that it had successfully raised USD 15 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with additional participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund and the company's existing investors.

The startup plans to allocate this new capital towards enhancing its talent pool, extending its service areas, particularly in Gurugram, Noida, and Bengaluru, and developing advanced technology to optimize its supply chain operations. The latest funding brings Handpickd's total raised to USD 17 million since its inception.

Founded in 2024, Handpickd aims to transform the fresh produce market as a zero-stock platform, delivering pesticide-free and plastic-free products sourced directly from local farmers. Its mission aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainable and ethically-sourced food products.

