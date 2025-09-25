GST Reforms Ignite India's Economic Growth at UPITS

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the UP International Trade Show, asserting that India's ongoing GST (Goods and Services Tax) reforms will further reduce tax burdens and enhance economic strength.

Modi highlighted the government's efforts since 2017 to fortify India's economic framework, reporting recent reforms are crucial for savings and growth.

He called for increased self-reliance and investment in research, promoting global investments to sustain India's growth amid global geopolitical challenges.