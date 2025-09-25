GST Reforms Ignite India's Economic Growth at UPITS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized ongoing GST reforms at the UP International Trade Show, predicting reduced tax burdens as India's economy strengthens. Highlighting government's financial measures and defense sector advancements, Modi urged global investments, reinforcing India's commitment to self-reliance and economic growth despite global uncertainties.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the UP International Trade Show, asserting that India's ongoing GST (Goods and Services Tax) reforms will further reduce tax burdens and enhance economic strength.
Modi highlighted the government's efforts since 2017 to fortify India's economic framework, reporting recent reforms are crucial for savings and growth.
He called for increased self-reliance and investment in research, promoting global investments to sustain India's growth amid global geopolitical challenges.
Tax burden on people will reduce further as India's economy strengthens going ahead: PM Modi at UPITS.
Structural reforms in GST are set to give new wings to India's growth story: PM Modi at UPITS.
India's economic growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainties: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating UPITS.
