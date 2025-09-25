Left Menu

GST Reforms Ignite India's Economic Growth at UPITS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized ongoing GST reforms at the UP International Trade Show, predicting reduced tax burdens as India's economy strengthens. Highlighting government's financial measures and defense sector advancements, Modi urged global investments, reinforcing India's commitment to self-reliance and economic growth despite global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:48 IST
GST Reforms Ignite India's Economic Growth at UPITS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the UP International Trade Show, asserting that India's ongoing GST (Goods and Services Tax) reforms will further reduce tax burdens and enhance economic strength.

Modi highlighted the government's efforts since 2017 to fortify India's economic framework, reporting recent reforms are crucial for savings and growth.

He called for increased self-reliance and investment in research, promoting global investments to sustain India's growth amid global geopolitical challenges.

TRENDING

1
India's Swadeshi Surge: UP Trade Show 2025 Kicks Off Jolt Towards Self-Reliance

India's Swadeshi Surge: UP Trade Show 2025 Kicks Off Jolt Towards Self-Relia...

 India
2
YSRCP Launches 'Digital Diary of Truth' Against Alleged Political Persecution

YSRCP Launches 'Digital Diary of Truth' Against Alleged Political Persecutio...

 India
3
US-India Relations: A Dynamic Partnership Navigating Challenges

US-India Relations: A Dynamic Partnership Navigating Challenges

 Global
4
Ganesh Gaonkar Elected Goa Assembly Speaker: BJP Secures Majority

Ganesh Gaonkar Elected Goa Assembly Speaker: BJP Secures Majority

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025