TCI Unveils Giant Warehouse, Boosting Eastern India's Supply Chain
Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI) has opened a vast warehousing facility in Kolkata, spanning 3 lakh sq ft. The facility aims to improve logistics for Eastern and North-eastern India, supporting cross-border trade with neighboring regions and offering services to numerous industries including automotive and e-commerce.
Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI) has declared the launch of one of its most expansive warehousing hubs in Kolkata during the current festive season.
The newly inaugurated facility covers approximately 3 lakh square feet on 10.5 acres, serving as a vital link for the Eastern and North-eastern markets and bolstering cross-border trade with nations like Bhutan and Bangladesh, along with the Southeast Asian region, TCI stated.
This facility is set to support a broad spectrum of industries such as automotive, e-commerce, FMCG, retail, and textiles, and provides cold-chain solutions, according to the company.
TCI Supply Chain Solutions CEO Manoj Kumar Tripathi emphasized that the new Kolkata warehouse symbolizes the region's rising economic activities, backed by favorable state policies and enhanced connectivity with Northeast India, driven by strategic infrastructure investments by the Indian Government.
The warehouse promises state-of-the-art features that focus on sustainability and aim to assist diverse industry operations across Eastern and Northeastern India and neighboring countries, Tripathi noted.
