Left Menu

Birkenstock Steps Up: Rising Revenues and Expansion Plans

Birkenstock raises its revenue expectations for 2025, spurred by high demand despite price hikes. The company projects sales of at least 2.09 billion euros, a 17.5% growth. To manage tariff impacts, it boosts efficiency and acquires a new production site, aiming for operational status by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:53 IST
Birkenstock Steps Up: Rising Revenues and Expansion Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German sandal maker Birkenstock has raised its revenue projections for fiscal year 2025, attributing the increase to robust demand for its footwear offerings despite recent price hikes.

The firm now anticipates sales will hit at least 2.09 billion euros, marking a 17.5% growth over the previous year, driven by constant currency rates. Birkenstock expects at least 520 million euros in sales during the fourth quarter alone, which equates to an 18% year-on-year growth.

In response to a 15% tariff on European imports to the U.S., Birkenstock has increased prices, but maintains its consumer base. Furthermore, the company has acquired a production facility near Dresden, Germany, to enhance manufacturing capabilities, aiming for operational status by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FMCG Giants Embrace D2C: A Winning Strategy for Premium Growth

FMCG Giants Embrace D2C: A Winning Strategy for Premium Growth

 India
2
PM Sharif Calls for Climate Justice: Urges Global Action Beyond Debt

PM Sharif Calls for Climate Justice: Urges Global Action Beyond Debt

 United States
3
Copper Futures Soar Amid Major Supply Disruptions

Copper Futures Soar Amid Major Supply Disruptions

 India
4
Flying Towards Safety: A New Era for Cockpit Alert Systems

Flying Towards Safety: A New Era for Cockpit Alert Systems

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025