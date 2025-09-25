Birkenstock Steps Up: Rising Revenues and Expansion Plans

German sandal maker Birkenstock has raised its revenue projections for fiscal year 2025, attributing the increase to robust demand for its footwear offerings despite recent price hikes.

The firm now anticipates sales will hit at least 2.09 billion euros, marking a 17.5% growth over the previous year, driven by constant currency rates. Birkenstock expects at least 520 million euros in sales during the fourth quarter alone, which equates to an 18% year-on-year growth.

In response to a 15% tariff on European imports to the U.S., Birkenstock has increased prices, but maintains its consumer base. Furthermore, the company has acquired a production facility near Dresden, Germany, to enhance manufacturing capabilities, aiming for operational status by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)