Drones Disrupt Danish Airspace: Hybrid Attacks Under Investigation

Denmark reports unexplained drone incursions disrupting airports and military sites, deemed 'hybrid attacks'. With incidents raising airspace security concerns, officials consider NATO discussions. Prime Minister Frederiksen hints at potential links to Russian activities, although Russia denies involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:50 IST
Drones have led to temporary closures of two major Danish airports, prompting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen to label the incidents as 'hybrid attacks' designed to incite fear. The government remains unsure of the perpetrators behind these disruptions.

Denmark's airports in Billund and Aalborg were shut down for several hours this week following these incursions, which have highlighted vulnerabilities in European airspace. Airports in Esbjerg and Sonderborg also reported sightings, as did military installations.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen connected these activities to a pattern of suspected Russian drone incursions across Europe, although Russia has denied any involvement. Danish authorities are contemplating NATO Article 4 consultations as they respond to these security challenges.

