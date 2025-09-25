Left Menu

RBI Unveils New Authentication Framework for Digital Payments in India

The Reserve Bank of India will implement a new authentication mechanism for digital payments by April 2026, enhancing transaction security. This framework requires dual-factor authentication, including one dynamic factor, for domestic and international transactions, aligning with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act to bolster consumer trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:01 IST
RBI Unveils New Authentication Framework for Digital Payments in India
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is taking significant strides to bolster the security of digital payments. Announcing in February 2024, the central bank unveiled a new framework aiming to modernize authentication mechanisms used nationwide.

Effective April 1, 2026, all payment system providers and participants, including banks and non-bank entities, are required to implement this new framework. Current reliance on SMS-based One Time Passwords (OTP) will transition to a more secure, dual-factor authentication system, with at least one dynamic factor per transaction to thwart fraud and unauthorized access.

These regulations extend to domestic digital transactions and specific provisions for cross-border card-not-present transactions. Card issuers must ensure mechanisms are secured by October 2026 globally. The RBI's risk-based approach includes evaluating transaction behavior, location, and context to enhance security. Aligning with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, issuers bear full responsibility for losses due to non-compliance, aiming to fortify trust in the digital payment ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chirag Paswan Defends Election Reforms Amid Rahul Gandhi's Criticism

Chirag Paswan Defends Election Reforms Amid Rahul Gandhi's Criticism

 India
2
Chirag Paswan Defends Electoral Reforms Amid Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Chirag Paswan Defends Electoral Reforms Amid Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

 India
3
IMD Issues Alerts for Rainfall in Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region

IMD Issues Alerts for Rainfall in Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region

 India
4
PHorce Club Teams Up with Cricket Star Cheteshwar Pujara to Ignite Pickleball Revolution in India

PHorce Club Teams Up with Cricket Star Cheteshwar Pujara to Ignite Picklebal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025