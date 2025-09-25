Impetus Technologies Named Among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2025
Impetus Technologies has been honored as one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2025 by Great Place To Work® India. The recognition highlights their inclusive practices and commitment to a high-trust culture, empowering women and fostering innovation in the workplace.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, India - Impetus Technologies has been acknowledged as one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women in 2025, a prestigious recognition by Great Place To Work® India.
This accolade is part of a broader acknowledgment of 200 organizations across the country praised for their exemplary people-centric practices and cultures of trust that empower women to excel. These organizations have demonstrated excellence both in crafting employee-focused practices and actively leveraging feedback to foster a high-trust work environment.
Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Operations & CHRO at Impetus Technologies, expressed, 'This recognition aligns with our vision to create a future-ready organization where inclusion and innovation thrive. We are dedicated to paving the way for women to lead and redefine possibilities in technology and beyond.'
ALSO READ
Adani Green Talks: Igniting India's Second Freedom Struggle through Innovation
Indian Beauty Entrepreneurs Transform Landscape with Bold Innovations
SIDBI's New Scheme Aims to Transform Industry Clusters Into Innovation Hubs
PM Modi calls for increasing investment in research and innovation to make country self-reliant.
Bayer's Leap into Cell and Gene Therapy: A Risky Path to Innovation