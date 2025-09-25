Impetus Technologies Named Among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2025

New Delhi, India - Impetus Technologies has been acknowledged as one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women in 2025, a prestigious recognition by Great Place To Work® India.

This accolade is part of a broader acknowledgment of 200 organizations across the country praised for their exemplary people-centric practices and cultures of trust that empower women to excel. These organizations have demonstrated excellence both in crafting employee-focused practices and actively leveraging feedback to foster a high-trust work environment.

Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Operations & CHRO at Impetus Technologies, expressed, 'This recognition aligns with our vision to create a future-ready organization where inclusion and innovation thrive. We are dedicated to paving the way for women to lead and redefine possibilities in technology and beyond.'