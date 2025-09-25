Left Menu

Impetus Technologies has been honored as one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2025 by Great Place To Work® India. The recognition highlights their inclusive practices and commitment to a high-trust culture, empowering women and fostering innovation in the workplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:51 IST
Impetus Technologies Named Among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2025 by Great Place To Work® India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India - Impetus Technologies has been acknowledged as one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women in 2025, a prestigious recognition by Great Place To Work® India.

This accolade is part of a broader acknowledgment of 200 organizations across the country praised for their exemplary people-centric practices and cultures of trust that empower women to excel. These organizations have demonstrated excellence both in crafting employee-focused practices and actively leveraging feedback to foster a high-trust work environment.

Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Operations & CHRO at Impetus Technologies, expressed, 'This recognition aligns with our vision to create a future-ready organization where inclusion and innovation thrive. We are dedicated to paving the way for women to lead and redefine possibilities in technology and beyond.'

