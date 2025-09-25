Left Menu

CapitaLand India's Strategic Divestment: A New Chapter in Commercial Real Estate

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) plans to divest two commercial properties in Chennai and Hyderabad for Rs 1,103 crore, marking its first asset sale since 2007. The proceeds will be used to repay debt and invest in high-yield projects. This divestment involves a premium over their valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:34 IST
CapitaLand India's Strategic Divestment: A New Chapter in Commercial Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) announced its decision to divest two significant commercial properties in Chennai and Hyderabad, valued at Rs 1,103 crore. This strategic move marks CLINT's first such divestment since its 2007 listing on the Singapore Exchange.

The two assets being sold, CyberVale and CyberPearl, are expected to generate net proceeds of Rs 1,082.8 crore, which is approximately Singapore dollar 158.8 million. These properties are being sold at a premium of about 3% above their last recorded valuations.

Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO of CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd., emphasized that the proceeds from this sale will be strategically reinvested to strengthen the company's balance sheet and expand its portfolio. The transaction was facilitated by real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

 Global
3
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
4
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025