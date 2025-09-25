CESC Ltd's Compassion Amid Kolkata Deluge Crisis

In the wake of devastating rainfall in Kolkata that resulted in multiple fatalities, power utility company CESC Ltd has announced a financial relief package. On Thursday, the company committed to providing an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to each family affected by the disaster.

This response follows a direct appeal from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who emphasized the need for CESC to support families experiencing losses due to electrocution and other rain-induced tragedies. Banerjee had criticized CESC for lapses, particularly highlighting the obligations of the company to prevent such occurrences.

The heavy downpour, recorded as the most intense in four decades, disrupted daily life across several districts, affecting transportation and prompting the early closure of educational institutions. As the city grapples with the aftermath, CESC and government officials continue to work on alleviating the crisis.