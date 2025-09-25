Left Menu

Lucknow Metro's Cleanliness Commitment Shines

Lucknow Metro conducted a comprehensive swachhta campaign across its 21 stations, demonstrating a strong commitment to cleanliness. Led by UPMRC MD Sushil Kumar, officials and employees participated in the drive under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, inspired by PM Modi's call to action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:46 IST
Lucknow Metro's Cleanliness Commitment Shines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Lucknow Metro showcased its dedication to cleanliness through an extensive swachhta campaign spanning across all 21 of its stations in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Sushil Kumar, the Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), asserted, "UPMRC is committed to providing clean and safe metro services to the people." Joined by directors, officials, and employees, Kumar actively participated in cleanliness activities at all metro stations and the Depot.

This initiative aligns with the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, aiming to encourage citizens and commuters to actively engage in maintaining hygiene. The campaign, observed from September 17 to October 2, follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath'.

TRENDING

1
New Drug Pricing Model Aims to Revolutionize U.S. Costs

New Drug Pricing Model Aims to Revolutionize U.S. Costs

 Global
2
IIM Jammu's Dynamic Academia-Industry Collaboration: Hyderabad Roundtable Insights

IIM Jammu's Dynamic Academia-Industry Collaboration: Hyderabad Roundtable In...

 India
3
Starmer's Digital ID Card Proposal: A New Era in UK Immigration Policy

Starmer's Digital ID Card Proposal: A New Era in UK Immigration Policy

 United Kingdom
4
Ladakh Stands Resilient Amidst Clashes: LG Gupta Calls for Peace and Unity

Ladakh Stands Resilient Amidst Clashes: LG Gupta Calls for Peace and Unity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025