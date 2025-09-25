Lucknow Metro's Cleanliness Commitment Shines

On Thursday, the Lucknow Metro showcased its dedication to cleanliness through an extensive swachhta campaign spanning across all 21 of its stations in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Sushil Kumar, the Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), asserted, "UPMRC is committed to providing clean and safe metro services to the people." Joined by directors, officials, and employees, Kumar actively participated in cleanliness activities at all metro stations and the Depot.

This initiative aligns with the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, aiming to encourage citizens and commuters to actively engage in maintaining hygiene. The campaign, observed from September 17 to October 2, follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath'.