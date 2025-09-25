Lucknow Metro's Cleanliness Commitment Shines
Lucknow Metro conducted a comprehensive swachhta campaign across its 21 stations, demonstrating a strong commitment to cleanliness. Led by UPMRC MD Sushil Kumar, officials and employees participated in the drive under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, inspired by PM Modi's call to action.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Lucknow Metro showcased its dedication to cleanliness through an extensive swachhta campaign spanning across all 21 of its stations in the Uttar Pradesh capital.
Sushil Kumar, the Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), asserted, "UPMRC is committed to providing clean and safe metro services to the people." Joined by directors, officials, and employees, Kumar actively participated in cleanliness activities at all metro stations and the Depot.
This initiative aligns with the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, aiming to encourage citizens and commuters to actively engage in maintaining hygiene. The campaign, observed from September 17 to October 2, follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath'.
ALSO READ
Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: DoPT Leads National Cleanliness Drive with ‘Swachhotsav’
Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Nation United in Cleanliness and Conservation
Nation Unites for Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Clean India Mission
Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate World Food India 2025
Prime Minister Modi's Condolences on Saudi Cleric's Passing