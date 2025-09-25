Israel Partially Reopens Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian and Political Implications

Israel has announced the reopening of the Allenby Crossing to passenger traffic starting Friday, following its closure due to a fatal attack involving a humanitarian aid vehicle from Jordan. The Israeli Airports Authority confirmed this development Thursday, signaling a strategic shift in the ongoing regional tensions.

The Allenby Crossing, also referred to as the Karama Crossing, is crucial for Palestinians in the West Bank traveling abroad and for commercial trade between Jordan and the West Bank. While passenger traffic will resume, the crossing remains closed to trucks carrying aid to Gaza, affecting humanitarian assistance routes.

The United Nations asserts that the crossing is a significant channel for delivering essential goods to Gaza. The closure could severely impact aid operations amid escalating humanitarian needs. Discussions around the reopening are influenced by recent geopolitical dynamics, including Prime Minister Netanyahu's diplomatic interactions and external pressures regarding Palestinian state recognition.

