Tragic Jaisalmer Road Accident Claims Three Lives

A tragic road accident in Jaisalmer claimed the lives of a married couple and their relative, police confirmed on Thursday. The accident occurred when a jeep collided with a motorcycle carrying Bhavnath (35), his wife Bhawari Devi (35), and their niece, Pinky (12).

The devastating impact of the crash resulted in the instant death of all three victims, adding a somber shadow to the area under Bhaniyana police station jurisdiction. The bodies have been taken to a local hospital mortuary, pending a postmortem examination.

In a troubling turn of events, the driver of the jeep involved in the crash managed to flee. Law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend the individual responsible for the incident.