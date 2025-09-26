Left Menu

Tragic Jaisalmer Road Accident Claims Three Lives

A fatal road accident in Jaisalmer resulted in the death of a married couple and their 12-year-old niece. The incident occurred when a jeep collided with their motorcycle. The victims died instantly, and the jeep driver fled the scene. Police are currently searching for the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:15 IST
Tragic Jaisalmer Road Accident Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Jaisalmer claimed the lives of a married couple and their relative, police confirmed on Thursday. The accident occurred when a jeep collided with a motorcycle carrying Bhavnath (35), his wife Bhawari Devi (35), and their niece, Pinky (12).

The devastating impact of the crash resulted in the instant death of all three victims, adding a somber shadow to the area under Bhaniyana police station jurisdiction. The bodies have been taken to a local hospital mortuary, pending a postmortem examination.

In a troubling turn of events, the driver of the jeep involved in the crash managed to flee. Law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend the individual responsible for the incident.

TRENDING

1
Madagascar Erupts: Protests Over Power and Water Woes

Madagascar Erupts: Protests Over Power and Water Woes

 Madagascar
2
Pakistan's Triumph: A 'Special Team' Eyes Asia Cup Glory Against India

Pakistan's Triumph: A 'Special Team' Eyes Asia Cup Glory Against India

 United Arab Emirates
3
Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

 Global
4
Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025