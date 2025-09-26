Tragic Jaisalmer Road Accident Claims Three Lives
A fatal road accident in Jaisalmer resulted in the death of a married couple and their 12-year-old niece. The incident occurred when a jeep collided with their motorcycle. The victims died instantly, and the jeep driver fled the scene. Police are currently searching for the driver.
A tragic road accident in Jaisalmer claimed the lives of a married couple and their relative, police confirmed on Thursday. The accident occurred when a jeep collided with a motorcycle carrying Bhavnath (35), his wife Bhawari Devi (35), and their niece, Pinky (12).
The devastating impact of the crash resulted in the instant death of all three victims, adding a somber shadow to the area under Bhaniyana police station jurisdiction. The bodies have been taken to a local hospital mortuary, pending a postmortem examination.
In a troubling turn of events, the driver of the jeep involved in the crash managed to flee. Law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend the individual responsible for the incident.
