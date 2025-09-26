Left Menu

GAIL's Strategic Expansion: Boosting India's Energy Infrastructure

GAIL (India) Limited announces a significant expansion of the Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline, doubling capacity and enhancing energy delivery across five states. The Rs 5,350 crore project will include a 1,107 km pipeline and support India's sustainability goals. Additionally, GAIL plans to expand natural gas and biogas infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:45 IST
GAIL's Strategic Expansion: Boosting India's Energy Infrastructure
GAIL Logo (Photo credit/GAIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster India's energy infrastructure, GAIL (India) Limited has approved an extensive expansion of the Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline, significantly increasing its capacity from 3.25 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 6.5 MMTPA. This enhanced pipeline will traverse five states: Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

This project, at an estimated cost of Rs 5,350 crore, includes laying a 1,107 km pipeline, aiming to cater to the surging demand for petroleum products while fortifying the nation's energy framework. The expansion is expected to boost the transportation capacity of the current system, guaranteeing safe and reliable LPG delivery to various regions.

Highlighting the benefits of pipeline transportation over roadways, the project aligns with India's net-zero emissions goals. Furthermore, GAIL has greenlit additional infrastructure projects, including a 114 km natural gas spur line in Madhya Pradesh and a 20-tonne-per-day Compressed Biogas plant in Uttar Pradesh, each reinforcing sustainable and circular economy practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Leningrad: Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives

Tragedy in Leningrad: Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives

 Russia
2
Brick & Bolt Launches Advantix: Revolutionizing Commercial Construction in India

Brick & Bolt Launches Advantix: Revolutionizing Commercial Construction in I...

 India
3
Hungary Stands Firm: Viktor Orbán Defies U.S. Call to Drop Russian Energy

Hungary Stands Firm: Viktor Orbán Defies U.S. Call to Drop Russian Energy

 Hungary
4
European Stocks Rise Amid New U.S. Tariffs

European Stocks Rise Amid New U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025