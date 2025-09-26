GAIL's Strategic Expansion: Boosting India's Energy Infrastructure
GAIL (India) Limited announces a significant expansion of the Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline, doubling capacity and enhancing energy delivery across five states. The Rs 5,350 crore project will include a 1,107 km pipeline and support India's sustainability goals. Additionally, GAIL plans to expand natural gas and biogas infrastructure.
In a strategic move to bolster India's energy infrastructure, GAIL (India) Limited has approved an extensive expansion of the Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline, significantly increasing its capacity from 3.25 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 6.5 MMTPA. This enhanced pipeline will traverse five states: Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
This project, at an estimated cost of Rs 5,350 crore, includes laying a 1,107 km pipeline, aiming to cater to the surging demand for petroleum products while fortifying the nation's energy framework. The expansion is expected to boost the transportation capacity of the current system, guaranteeing safe and reliable LPG delivery to various regions.
Highlighting the benefits of pipeline transportation over roadways, the project aligns with India's net-zero emissions goals. Furthermore, GAIL has greenlit additional infrastructure projects, including a 114 km natural gas spur line in Madhya Pradesh and a 20-tonne-per-day Compressed Biogas plant in Uttar Pradesh, each reinforcing sustainable and circular economy practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
