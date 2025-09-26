Left Menu

IndoSpace Boosts India's Logistical Landscape with New Bhiwandi Park

IndoSpace has inaugurated a logistics park in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, expanding India's supply chain capabilities. This USD 57 million investment provides ready-to-move and build-to-suit facilities, generating local employment and supporting economic growth. Strategically located, it serves multiple sectors while adhering to sustainability and ESG standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IndoSpace, a major player in India's supply chain infrastructure, has unveiled a new logistics park in Bhiwandi, located near Mumbai. The park, covering 66 acres, features ready-to-move-in and build-to-suit options, a reflection of IndoSpace's ongoing commitment to enhancing Maharashtra's logistics and infrastructure landscape.

Anshuman Singh, MD & CEO of IndoSpace, emphasized the importance of reliable logistics infrastructure amid shifts in consumption and global trade. Singh noted that IndoSpace's approach combines operational efficiency and sustainability, supporting India's economic growth strategies and addressing diverse sector needs.

Maharashtra, a key industrial hub, has seen a surge in industrial and logistics growth. Bhiwandi's strategic location enhances the state's warehousing network, underlining IndoSpace's efforts aligned with national growth policies and contributing significantly to employment and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

